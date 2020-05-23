Amazon India creates close to 50,000 seasonal opportunities

Chennai: As India continues to maintain social distancing to fight the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Amazon India believes it has a role to play providing a critical service for the community; to help them get the items they need for their families without leaving their homes.

Amazon India has announced that it has opened close to 50,000 seasonal roles to meet the surge in demand from people relying on Amazon’s service, particularly those most vulnerable to being out in public.

“This will be a variety of roles in their fulfilmentcentres and delivery network including part-time flexible work opportunities as independent contractors with Amazon Flex,” said a press release.

The associates will join other thousands of associates across Amazon India’s fulfilmentand delivery network and assist them to pick, pack, ship and deliver customers’ orders more efficiently.

“We take this responsibility seriously, and we are proud of the work our teams are doing to help small and other businesses deliver to our customers through this difficult time,” said Akhil Saxena, vice-president, customer fulfilment operations, APAC, MENA & LATAM, Amazon.