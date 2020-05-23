Guidelines to resume cricket formulated

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) recommended appointing Chief Medical Officers and having 14-day pre-match isolation training camps in its radical guidelines for resumption of international cricket after the novel coronavirus hiatus.

ICC issued comprehensive guidelines aimed at resumption of cricket around the world while at the same time maintaining the highest safety protocols. Consider appointing a Chief Medical Officer and/or Biosafety Official who will be responsible for implementing government regulations to resume training and competition, said ICC.

Another point was, Consider the need for a pre-match isolation training camp with health, temperature checks and COVID-19 testing – e.g. at least 14 days prior to travel to ensure the team is coronavirus free. The governing body also recommended developing a testing plan during training and competition.