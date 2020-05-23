KFC to deliver right to your car or bike

Chennai: KFC is increasing its efforts to keep its team members and customers safe with the introduction of KFC to Your Car or Bike. An extension of contactless takeaway, the company said it is a first of its kind service in India with the food being delivered to vehicle.

“Customers can place a prepaid order on the KFC App, website or Msite and arrive at the designated spot near the restaurant where their order will be delivered to them. The new service is being launched at select KFC restaurants in Coimbatore and other cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, among others.”

Moksh Chopra, chief marketing officer, KFC India said, “While delivery remains one of the easiest ways to access KFC, with ‘KFC to Your Car or Bike’, our aim is to offer safe and easy access to those who are already on the road for essential journeys or on their way home from difficult work shifts. It comes backed with our 4X safety promise – of sanitisation, social distancing, screening (of temperature) and contactless service.”