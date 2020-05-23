Lockdown good for planet: Tsitsipas

London: The coronavirus pandemic has stalled young Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas’s burgeoning career but he remains philosophical about the current tennis shutdown.

The World No.6 would have been preparing for the French Open, which was originally scheduled to start this weekend but was postponed to September. Tsitsipas remarked the lockdown has given the planet a breath.

They should put us in lockdown once a year — it’s good for nature, it’s good for our planet, Tsitsipas said in an Instagram Live conversation on the Eurosport page.

‘I think it will be environmentally very beneficial. Life is such a hustle, and you never get the time to spend with your family and connect with them. Now, it is an opportunity to do so. It takes me back to when I was a young kid and I didn’t travel so much.’