Prithiviraj returns from Jordan after 50 days

Fifty days after being stuck in Jordan, actor Prithviraj and award-winning director Blessy returned to India on Friday morning. The 58 member crew was stuck in Wadi Rum, a desert in Jordan, as they were shooting Aadujeevitham, based on the award-winning eponymous Malayalam novel by Benyamin.

The crew arrived from Delhi on Friday morning and actor Prithviraj after the health checkup at the Kochi airport came out and drove away in his car. According to the health authorities, all the 58 have to be in isolation in their homes for 14 days, following which based on a check-up, further protocols will be decided.

After finishing the shoot, the crew was trying to return but was told to wait for the appropriate time. Following the green signal by the authorities, the crew flew in from Jordan to Delhi and from there they reached Kochi on Friday.