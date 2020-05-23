TN’s corona death toll crosses 100, cases touch 15,500

Chennai: With 759 new cases, the Covid-19 count of Tamilnadu today stood at 15,512.

While the death toll has crossed the 100-mark, with 103 persons losing their lives to coronavirus so far.

Interestingly, 363 persons were discharged after recovery today, taking the total number of recovered persons to 7,491. So, almost 50 percent of Covid-19 infected persons are alright now, if one is to by government statistics.

According to a bulletin issued by the State health department late this evening, a whopping number of 3,97,340 persons have been tested so far in Tamilnadu.

Today, Chennai, the corona and administrative capital of Tamilnadu, witnessed 624 positive cases, the government figures said. Five members lost their lives in the State today. Officials said they are expecting the Covid-19 figures to come down from next week.