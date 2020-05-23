Wipro launches anti-germ fabric conditioner

Chennai: Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting has launched the “Softouch Anti Germ Fabric Conditioner with 99 per cent anti-germ formula”.

According to a press release, it is packed with a unique formulation that helps in removing germs, hygienically sanitising the clothes, ensuring they are 99 per cent germ free, while leaving a fresh, long lasting fragrance on clothes.

S Prasanna Rai, vice-president, marketing, Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, said, “awareness about washing hands is all around us, however it is critical for consumers to be aware about complete disinfection of clothes too. With the ever-evolving global pandemic, hygiene becomes paramount. Being nimble to the demand, Wipro launched the conditioner as a disruptive

solution to address the need.”