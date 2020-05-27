Big Covid-19 spike in TN: 817 cases in 1 day, 558 in Chennai

Chennai: Tamilnadu today witnessed a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases, as the State health department reported that 817 persons were found infected with coronavirus today.

With this, the total number of Covid-19 patients in Tamilnadu has touched 18,545. With 558 fresh cases today alone, the number of coronavirus affected persons in the capital city of Chennai today touched 12,198.

As many as 567 patients were discharged today after recovery, while Tamilnadu today saw six deaths due to Covid-19 infection. So far, 9909 persons have been discharged, while 133 have lost their lives.

Out of the 817 new cases that were reported in Tamilnadu today, 139 are passengers who came from othe States. While 138 are from Maharashtra, one is from Kerala.

Today’s figures have come amid unconfirmed reports which suggested that lockdown would be extended in Chennai and its neighbouring districts due to the increasing numbers of coronavirus victims.

A decision in this regard, sources said, will be taken after a meeting Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is scheduled to have with District Collectors on Friday through video conferencing from the Secretariat in Chennai.