Data Centre capacity to grow two times by 2025

Chennai: Citing policy initiatives, widening customer base and increasing corporate requirements for data storage, findings of a recent study said Data Centre (DC) market will grow two times by 2025.

Supporting the growth of Data Centre capacity in India, the findings of the study by CBRE highlighted that markets across Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune and NCR are expected to witness supply addition of upto 40 per cent in 2020. Out of this, Mumbai currently leads with 41 per cent data centre capacity, followed by Bangalore (17 per cent) and Delhi (16 per cent).

With growing digital consumption patterns such as online gaming, online education, streaming, e-commerce, total internet hits etc., DC operators are expected to see a huge demand for data center space, thereby scaling up their DC facilities quickly to serve hyperscalers and enterprise clients.

These developments allow for enterprise CIOs and technology leaders to engage with CBRE for streamlining their businesses in new site selection and acquisitions for footprint expansion.