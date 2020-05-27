Ibrahimovic sustains calf injury

Milan: Italian football club AC Milan announced that striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic hasn’t sustained the initially-feared Achilles injury but confirmed that he did injure his calf muscle during a training session on Monday.

It was earlier reported that Ibrahimovic had sustained a career-threatening injury but the club have seemingly played down the severity of his injury.AC Milan can report that Zlatan Ibrahimovic reported an injury to the soleus muscle of his right calf in yesterday’s training session, the club said in a statement uploaded on their Twitter handle.The Achilles tendon is perfectly intact.

An examination will be carried out in 10 days.Ibrahimovic went back to Sweden after Serie A was halted abruptly by coronavirus only to return ahead of the proposed resumption of the Italian league.Ibrahimovic scored four goals in 10 matches for Milan before the season was abruptly halted and his team currently sit at seventh spot in the league with 36 points in 26 outings.

The former Manchester United and Paris St. Germain striker rejoined Milan on a six-month deal in December.Ibrahimovic had earlier said he doesn’t know where he will end up playing next season but made it clear that he will honour his current contract with Milan.

He was also linked with a final flourish with Hammarby.Probably, I think so. But only Zlatan knows, Hammarby sports director Jesper Jansson was quoted as saying by expressen.se.At the moment he hasn’t said anything about it, and I certainly don’t have to tell him that we want him here. By now, I understand what he is made of, he won’t speak out on it when it is not 100 per cent certain, but obviously we would like this idea very much, he added.