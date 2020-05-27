John Abraham to produce Hindi remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Bollywood actor John Abraham took to Twitter to announce that he has acquired the remake rights of Malayalam film, Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which featured Prithviraj and Biju Menon in the lead roles. Bollywood actor John Abraham took to Twitter to announce that he has acquired the remake rights of Malayalam film, Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which featured Prithviraj and Biju Menon in the lead roles.

He took to Twitter to shower praises on the film and said that he is all set to produce the Hindi remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum under his home banner JA Entertainment.

He also released a statement, which read, ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum is an entertaining film that strikes a perfect balance between action, thrill and a good story. At JA Entertainment we are keen to bring such appealing stories to our audience. By doing what we do with dedication and focus, we hope to make a truly engaging film with this remake. This film also fits right into our future plans as we believe that the Hindi film industry will bounce back with efficient and entertaining projects soon after the Covid19 crisis.’