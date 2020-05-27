Naragasooran to release soon?

Director Karthick Naren of Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru aka D16 has revealed recently that his long pending film Naragasooran will release soon. He said, ‘Naragasooran will release but: That part is a bit dramatic.’ Director Karthick Naren of Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru aka D16 has revealed recently that his long pending film Naragasooran will release soon. He said, ‘Naragasooran will release but: That part is a bit dramatic.’

The movie, starring Arvind Swamy, Sundeep Kishan, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Shriya Saran in the lead, was expected to be Karthick’s second film after Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru. It could not release following difference of opinion between producers of the movie (Gautham Menon’s Ondraga Entertainment) and Kartick Maren over selling it’s international rights. Meanwhile his third directorial venture Mafia released recently.

Now buzz is that Naragasooran will be out in OTT.