Plus Two answer papers evaluation begins in TN, over 40,000 teachers involved

Chennai: Evaluation of class 12 public exam answer papers, which got delayed due to Covid-19 induced lockdown, commenced across Tamilnadu, except Chennai, from this morning.

According to sources, more than 40,000 teachers are involved in the evaluation work in 202 centres across the State. The process will go on till June 9, it is learnt.

As per a a government order, the Director of School Education S. Kannappan has asked all Chief Educational Officers to ensure that the guidelines specified are strictly adhered to.

Every evaluation room will have not more than eight people which includes one chief examiner, one officer for scrutiny and six assistant examiners.

Since valuation of answer scripts got delayed the pandemic triggering panic everywhere, the results could not be declared as planned.

All of them have been asked to wear mask while sanitizer will be kept in every room.