2,252 cases of Covid-19 in Royapuram

Chennai: At the fag end of the fourth phase of lockdown, the city has recorded 12,203 cases of Covid-19.

According to Chennai City Corporation today, an area-wise breakup of Coronavirus numbers shows that Royapuram has hit the mark of a 2,252. It remains as the largest affected area in the city with the infection spreading fast.

Kodambakkam, another hotspot, has 1,559 patients with the infection and is the second most affected region in the city.

The data says that In Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar, there are 1,325 patients testing positive. Another hotspot Teynampet has 1,317 patients with the virus.

Tondiarpet in North Chennai is another containment zone. Here, 1,262 persons have Covid-19.

Other areas in the city, such as Anna Nagar has 1,046 positive patients.

In Valsaravakkam, around 777 people have contracted the virus. Ambattur has 504 patients with the infection.

In the neighbourhood of Adyar, nearly 672 people have Covid-19. The release said that Thirvottiyur has 369 people with Coronavirus.

There are 168 infected patients in Manali, 274 in Madharavam, 165 in Alandur and 212 in Perungudi and 208 Covid-19 patients in Shollinganallur.