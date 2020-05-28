Anushka’s film gets UA certificate

Anushka and Madhavan starrer Nishabdham, directed by Hemant Madhurkar, was given a U/A certificate by the censor board.

Director Hemant Madhurkar took to Twitter to reveal that the film has been given a U/A certificate by the censor board members. He further added that the panel members advised him to release the film in theatres.

His tweet read, ‘Both our films #nishabdham Telugu and #silence given U/A censor certificate and I am overwhelmed by the response of the #cencorboard panel members and my sincere thanks to them for there advice to release the film first in theatres’.

Nishabdham is a silent thriller which features Madhavan, Shalini Pandey, Anjali and Hollywood actor Michael Madsen in pivotal roles. The film, which was slated to release on April 2, will hit the screens in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and English.