Bishop all praise for Bumrah

London: Former West Indies fast-bowler Ian Bishop has heaped praise on India speedster Jasprit Bumrah and referred to him as a ‘generational talent’.

Bishop feels Bumrah is a completely different fast-bowler with respect to yesteryear superstars. According to Bishop, Bumrah’s ability to generate rapid pace despite having a short-up is completely different to that of former speedsters who ruled the roost during his era.

Bumrah has been leading India’s bowling attack for a while now and was the No.1 ranked ODI bowler in the world for a considerable amount of time before injury stalled his progress a bit.

I grew up on the history of the game and coming through, I had this whole concept of a fast bowler as someone with a long flowing run; someone like Wes Hall, Sir Richard Hadlee, Dennis Lillee, the Marshalls, the Holdings, so on and so forth. And Jasprit is exactly the opposite: it is a stuttering, short run, Bishop told Cricbuzz.