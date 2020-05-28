Record 827 Covid-19 cases in TN, 559 from Chennai alone

Chennai: Tamilnadu today created a fresh record in its Covid-19 cases, by reporting 827 new infections in just one day.

The capital city of Chennai alone today recorded 559 cases, said Health Minister C Vijayabaskar.

Speaking to the media, he said 12 patients affected by coronavirus died today in Tamilnadu.

With today’s 827, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Tamilnadu today stands at 19,372.

The total number of infections in Chennai is 12,762. On the other hand, 639 patients were discharged after recovery today and the total number of recovered persons in Tamilnadu is 10,548.

The Minister said the government is fighting with an invisible virus. He also said that almost all people who are coming to Tamilnadu from Maharashtra are found with Covid-19 infection.