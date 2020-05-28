Tirumala Lord Venkateswara temple to be reopened for devotees soon?

Chennai: A meeting of the board of trustees of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, which runs the renowned Lord Venkateswara temple, was held today to discuss the reopening of temple for devotees.

According to sources, during the meeting, allowing devotees for darshan after a gap of two months and the social distancing measures to be followed were discussed in detail.

Recently, following stiff opposition from various quarters, the Andhra Pradesh government has kept in abyeance the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board’s decision to put its immovable properties for public auction.

The government has directed the TTD to reconsider its decision and hold a discussion with stakeholders like religious elders, opinion makers, section of devotees to decide whether these properties can he used for construction of temples and other religious activities.

“Keeping in view the sentiments of devotees, the government hereby directs TTD to re-examine the issue in consultation with different stakeholders like religious elders, opinion makers, section of devotees etc,” an order said.

TTD had decided to auction 50 immovable petty properties located at different places in Tamilnadu, Andhra Pradesh and Rishikesh in Uttarakhand, a top functionary of TTD said on Sunday.