5,47,649 persons arrested in Tamilnadu for violations

Chennai: The State police have arrested 5,47,649 persons for defying rules of lockdown imposed to curtail the spread of Coronavirus.

A press release from the DGP’s office said that until this morning, 5,13,048 violations have been recorded by the police.

FIRs have been registered against these people for stepping out of their houses for non-essential purposes. As many as 4,30,206 vehicles were seized by the police.

However, the vehicles are being returned to their owners in a phased manner. A total amount of Rs 8,61,58,104 has been collected from violators as fines.