Get ready to Party in September

Director Venkat Prabhu’s Party was supposed to hit the screens last year in April. However, due to financial issues, the makers couldn’t release the film on time.

He is now busy with the pre-production of Simbu’s Maanadu and there were hardly any updates regarding the film’s release date. Now, there are reports that the producer of the film, T Siva of Amma creations, has decided to release it in the first week of September.

T Siva had earlier revealed that the team was planning to release the film in May. However, due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, they have now decided to postponed the release date to September. An official announcement is likely to be made post lockdown.

Party is a romantic entertainer and major portions of it were shot in Goa. The film has an ensemble cast which includes Chandran, Shiva, Jai, Shaam, Sathyaraj, Nassar, Jayaram, Suresh, Sampath Raj, Ramya Krishnan, Regina Cassandra, Sanchita Shetty and Nivetha Pethuraj.