Stalin submits 6 lakh more people’s petitions to CMO

Chennai: DMK president M K Stalin today submitted a second batch of ‘6,23,914 requests received on the People’s Helpline’ to the Chief Minister’s Office and called upon the government to “step up and fulfill its duty to citizens”.

“This massive volume of requests received by the DMK party, despite being the opposition, is evidence of the scale of distress that the people of Tamilnadu have been thrown into during this crisis”, Stalin said while submitting these petitions.

Apart from emailing these petitions, all details of the petitions submitted are published for public access on the website – www.ondrinaivomvaa.in. DMK district secretaries will personally submit these petitions to the respective district authorities and regularly follow up on the status of their redressal, a release from the party said.

The Ondrinaivom Vaa People’s Helpline Number, a central point of contact for all those in need to reach Stalin’s office, has received a total of 18 lakh distress calls till date, it said.

As party members as well as citizen volunteers continue to proactively address these issues using the resources available to them, the DMK party aims to be “the voice of every citizen in distress” in this difficult time and raise their issues to the relevant authorities, it added.