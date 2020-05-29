TN breaks all earlier records: 874 test positive for Covid-19

Chennai: Tamilnadu today witnessed its biggest ever increase in the number of coronavirus cases, with a whopping 874 persons testing positive for Covid-19 in a single day.

With this, the total coronavirus cases in the State has breached the 20,000 mark and touched 20,246. In Chennai alone, 618 persons tested positive for Covid-19 today. As many as 13,362 coronavirus infections have been found in the city so far.

Nine Covid-19 patients lost their lives in Tamilnadu today, taking the total death toll to 154. While 11,313 patients have been discharged after recovery, 8,933 are currently getting treatment at various hospitals in the State. Today alone, 765 persons have been discharged, the State government said.

With lockdown 4.0 ending Sunday, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today held a meeting with all District Collectors about extending the curfew, amid a buzz that lockdown would be extended with strict measures due to the sharp increase of Covid-19 cases in Tamilnadu.

During the meeting, Palaniswami said that though the virus has been brought under control in other districts, the infections are still higher in Chennai..

“Due to proper treatment, death rate has been reduced and there is a steady increase of recovered patients. Though no medicine has been found for the virus yet, the government has been working tirelessly. The government has been framing guidelines based on the advice of the medical experts. Only if people coopearate, the virus can be brought under control. Social distancing and personal hygiene must be followed. People should immediately go to the hospital if they have any symptoms. It is difficult to treat the virus in the later stages,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, senior Ministers and top officials took part in the meeting.