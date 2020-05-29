TN CM video-conferences with District Collectors on increase in covid-19

Chennai: With lockdown 4.0 ending Sunday, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today held a meeting with all District Collectors about extending the curfew, amid a buzz that lockdown would be extended with strict measures due to the sharp increase of Covid-19 cases in Tamilnadu.

During the meeting, Palaniswami said that though the virus has been brought under control in other districts, the infections are still higher in Chennai.

“Due to proper treatment, death rate has been reduced and there is a steady increase of recovered patients. Though no medicine has been found for the virus yet, the government has been working tirelessly. The government has been framing guidelines based on the advice of the medical experts. Only if people coopearate, the virus can be brought under control. Social distancing and personal hygiene must be followed. People should immediately go to the hospital if they have any symptoms. It is difficult to treat the virus in the later stages,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, senior Ministers and top officials took part in the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Palaniswami inaugurated welfare schemes worth Rs 330.96 crore via video conferencing from the Secretariat.

The welfare schemes were inaugurated at Chennai, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Erode, Theni, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Sivaganga, Madurai, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Dharmapuri and Ranipet districts. Palaniswami also announced the allocation of Rs 54.46 to tackle Mealybugs attack of crops in Namakkal, Salem, Erode and Kanniyakumari districts. Palaniswami said that funds have been alloted as the bugs of African origin have affected the Cassava plants in the Tamilnadu.