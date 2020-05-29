Vadivelu to act in a web series?

Reports say that Vadivelu has been approached by a leading OTT platform to act in a web series. Reports also added that the ace comedy actor has given his nod and the shoot will commence after lockdown.

Last seen in Vijay’s Mersal, Vadivelu has now signed Kamal Haasan’s Thalaivan Irukkindraan, which is the sequel to Thevar Magan.

To be produced by Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International, AR Rahman has been roped in to compose music for the film, and Revathy will also be seen playing the actor’s wife.

Earlier both Lyca and RKFI were supposed to jointly fund the film but now the former has opted out.