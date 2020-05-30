5,53,543 persons arrested in TN for not adhering to social distancing norms

Chennai: The State police have arrested 5,53,543 persons so far for not following the rules of lockdown imposed to curtail the spread of Coronavirus.

A press release from the DGP’s office said that until this morning, 5,18,391 violations have been recorded by the police.

FIRs have been registered against these people for stepping out of their houses for non-essential purposes. As many as 4,33,101 vehicles were seized by the police.

However, the vehicles are being returned to their owners in a phased manner. A total amount of Rs 8,84,87,944 has been collected from violators as fine.