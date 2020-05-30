6,300 Covid-19 active cases in Chennai

Chennai: Despite months of lockdown, the city has not managed to flatten its Covid-19 curve.

It continues to be an upward trajectory for all 15 zones in the city, and leading the lot is Royapuram.

There are 6,300 active cases in the city and 6,869 have recovered from the virus. A total of 109 persons have died, said the Greater Chennai Corporation today.

There are 1,150 patients in Royapuram and in the past two months, 1268 persons have tested negative for the virus. 28 lives were lost in the locality due to the pandemic.

A press release from the Chennai Corporation shows that Kodambakkam has 620 persons undergoing treatment for the virus and 1,050 have been discharged from the hospital and eight persons lost their lives to the illness.

Teynampet, a containment zone, has 727 Covid-19 patients while 759 were tested negative and sent home. 14 patients passed away here.

Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar has hit a mark of 633 coronavirus patients and 783 have been treated in hospitals and discharged 21 patients have died.

In Anna Nagar, 578 patients are still being treated for the viral infection, while 551 persons have been discharged.

Another hotspot, Tondiarpet, 798 patients are currently being treated and 614 have left the hospital after testing negative, and 13 patients have died due to the virus.

There are a total of 247 patients in Thiruvottiyur, 228 cases in Ambattur, 304 Covid positive persons in Valsaravakkam and Adyar has 359 cases.

The release said, there are 104 infected patients in Manali, 166 in Madharavam, 108 in

Alandur and 136 in Perungudi and 142 Covid-19 patients in Shollinganallur.