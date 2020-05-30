Asian Paints launches campaign for safe painting

Chennai: As the new normal calls for new ways to paint, Asian Paints has introduced ‘Safe Painting Services’ with an assurance of a safety-first approach along with best-in-class painting services pan India.

Asian Paints has released two digital films targeted at the safety and security of painters and their family. The films highlight the new painting protocol and the safety training that the painters have undergone to mitigate any infection on site.

Amit Syngle, MD and CEO, Asian Paints Limited, said, “Caring about the well-being of our stakeholders has always been the utmost priority. We understand the current threat of infection is a serious cause of concern for our painters, their families and our consumers.”