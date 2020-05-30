Dikkiloona first look posters go viral

Actor Santhanam, who was last seen in Dagaalty, unveiled the first-look posters of his upcoming film, Dikkiloona. The actor will appear in a triple role, playing hero, supporting character, and villain.The makers unveiled three different posters for all the three characters.

Directed by Karthik Yogi, the film’s music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The movie also stars Anagha and Shirin as the female leads while cricketer Harbhajan Singh will make his debut in Tamil cinema playing an important role.