Easwaramoorthy is TN Intelligence Chief

Chennai: Senior police officer C Easwaramoorthy, IG, Additional Commissioner of Police, Central Crime Branch (CCB), was today posted as the new Intelligence Chief of Tamilnadu.

An official release here said he takes over from IG Intelligence K N Sathiyamurthy, who is retiring on superannuation.

Easwaramoorthy will hold full additional charge of the post of ADGP, Intelligence Chennai.

He will also hold full additional charge of the post of Additional Commissioner of Police, CCB, until further orders.