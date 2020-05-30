FedEx Express supports local communities combating Covid-19

Chennai: FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp,has committed to donate critical medical supplies, including Personal Protective Equipment(PPE) and face masks to healthcare workers and first responders working on the front lines of the Covid-19 pandemic in local communities across India, the Middle East and Africa (MEISA).

The donation comes amidst continued high demand for PPE as the Covid-19 pandemic evolves, said a press release.

“FedEx has joined forces with the United Way of Mumbai in India, a non-profit

organisation, and donated monthly medical supplies for more than 300 healthcare workers at government hospitals in Maharashtra.The supplies include PPE kits, Nitrile gloves and three-ply face masks. Similarly, FedEx is working withthe Same Foundation in South Africa and has donated three electronic beds that can be used for patients with acute respiratory issues, in addition to providing PPE kits to medical facilities,” it added.