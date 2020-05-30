Grant additional loans to MSMEs on top priority: TN CM to banks

Chennai: Tamilnadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today urged banks to provide additional loans to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to help them tide over Covid-19 crisis.

He said this at a meeting he and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam had with top officials of various banks at the Secretariat in Chennai today.

“Micro, small and medium enterprises are suffering a lot because of the Covid-19 induced lockdown and they now needs loans badly. Banks should provide additional loans to them,” he said.

The Chief Minister also requested banks to organise special camps to provide Kisan Credit Cards to farmers.