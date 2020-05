After Pattas, Dhanush will be acting in Sathya Jyothi Films’ next production venture.This movie will be helmed by Mafia movie director Karthick Naren.

GV Prakash is also a part of the film and the team has also roped in the Malayalam screenwriting duo Sharfu and Suhas, noted for works such as the Fahadh Faasil-starrer Varathan and the celebrated 2019 medical thriller Virus.

GV Prakash recently tweeted, ‘Work in progress… audio will be big… You can see more of D in lyrics and vocals!’.