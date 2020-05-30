MTC directs 50% of its staff to report to work

Chennai: Metropolitan Transport Corporation has asked 50 per cent of its technical staff to return to work.

A circular released by the department said that out of the 3,584 buses in the city, only 300 are being operated for essential services.

“All other vehicles have been stationed due to the lockdown. As many as 1775 buses are due for FC and HFC in June 2020. Since the buses have to be reviewed and certified, 50 per cent staffs from MTC (W), FC units and RC unit should report to work once in two days,” the circular said.

It also said that the staff should follow certain guidelines including social distancing at workplace, canteen and restrooms.

“Staff should wear masks at all times and wash their hands regularly. If any of the staff is unwell they can take leave after getting prior permission,” the circular added.