Prithviraj completes 7 days of quarantine

Prithviraj Sukumaran was in the news as he returned to Kerala after being stuck in Jordan for two months. As soon as he returned to his hometown, he signed up for seven-day institutional quarantine and drove himself to Old Harbour Hotel in Kochi.

Yesterday, the actor took to Instagram to share a photo of himself wearing a mask and revealed that he has completed seven days of institutional quarantine. He further added that he still has seven days of quarantine left, which he will follow at his home.

He also requested people in quarantine to abide by the rules and not put anyone else at risk. Prithviraj wrote, ‘My 7 days of institutional quarantine ends today. Now off to the next 7 days of home quarantine. A huge thanks to @oldharbourhotel and its extremely well trained staff for the hospitality and care. PS: To all those who are going to or already in home quarantine, remember..going home doesn’t mean the end of your quarantine period. Do abide strictly by all quarantine regulations and make sure no person belonging to the high risk population group as stipulated by the authorities is at home (sic).’