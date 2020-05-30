Restrictions to be tightened in Chennai: Vijayabaskar

Chennai: Tamilnadu Health Minister Dr C Vijayabaskar today said restrictions will be intensified in Chennai in a bid to bring down the rising Covid-19 cases in the city.

Speaking to the media after inspecting special wards at Pulianthope to house coronavirus patients, he said, “in the days to come, rules will be tightened in Chennai to control Covid-19 cases”.

He asked peope not to worry about the increasing cases in the city, especiallly in Royapuram zone, as the government is taking all necessary steps to check the spread.

The Minister also urged private hospitals not to charge exorbitant fees for Covid-19 treatment and requested them to follow government rules.