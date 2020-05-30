TN crosses 21,000 mark with record 938 new Covid cases

Chennai: Crashing all earlier records, Tamilnadu today reported a whopping 938 Covid-19 cases and crossed the 21,000 mark. The State’s current coronavirus figures stand at 21,184.

Chennai remains to be on top when it comes to Covid-19 spread in Tamilnadu. Today, 616 out of the 938 cases are from the capital city. Six new Covid-19 deaths have been reported today.

As many as 687 patients were discharged after recovery today, the government bulletin said and added that 12,000 Covid-19 infected persons have been discharged so far. The total death toll of the State stands at 160 deaths.

Today’s figures have come at a time when the government was seriously considering to extend the ongoing lockdown, which is set to end tomorrow.