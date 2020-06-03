1,286 test positive for Covid-19 in TN, total cases at 25,872

Chennai: Tamilnadu today witnessed a new high in Covid-19 cases, by reporting 1,286 new infections in a single day. With this, the total number of coronavirus affected persons in the State has touched 25,872.

In Chennai alone, 1,012 persons were identified with Covid-19 infections today, putting the total number of infections in the capital city at 17,598. As many as 208 persons have lost their lives in Tamilnadu due to Covid-19.

While 610 patients have been discharged today after recovering from coronavirus attack, the total number of recoveries in Tamilnadu stands at 14,316.

According to a health bulletin released by the State government today, 5,28,534 persons in Tamilnadu have been tested for coronavirus so far.