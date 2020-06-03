Asus elevates gaming experience with new products

Chennai: Underlining its vision to deliver the ‘ultimate gaming experience’, Asus has launched a new range of TUF gaming laptops and ROG desktops for Indian users.

The brand has rolled out two models: A15 and A17, under the TUF series, featuring the new 7 nanometer AMD Ryzen 4000 SeriesMobileProcessors.

Commenting on the launch, Arnold Su, business head, consumer and gaming PC, system business group, Asus India said, ‘We are excited to enhance our partnership with AMD and take it a notch higher with such groundbreaking products from the TUF and ROG segment. These strategic partnerships will bring more people to experience PC gaming and advance the industry.”

“The TUF series design augments the experience of gaming thus making it more accessible to consumers who are looking for high performance at a cost they can appreciate. Besides, these devices are also designed to fulfill the demand from content creators for heavy edits to be done by video editors and 3D artists.”

He added: “Our commitment to thoughtful design and truly immersive creative and gaming experiences on the laptops and desktops continues with this new series.”