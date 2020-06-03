BCCI looks at Aug-Sept window for camp

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is now looking at the August-September window to host a camp for the cricketers with an eye to get them back in the zone. Speaking to IANS, a BCCI official said that the board is looking at bringing the players together only after monsoon to help them get back into the grind and prepare them for cricketing action.

We are looking at getting them ready after the end of monsoon. Around August and September, we will get the players together and get them back into the zone, a BCCI official revealed on Tuesday. You have to understand that there is a muscle memory that needs tuning and these guys are all professionals. So, it will be more about the mental aspect than the physical aspect as they have already been working on their fitness even during lockdown, the official pointed.