Decision on reopening of schools only after 10th exam results: Minister

Chennai: Tamilnadu School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan today said a decision on reopening of schools in the State will be taken only after the Class 10 public exam results are announed.

His comments have put to rest speculations about reopening of schools, which were shut due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court today rejected a plea which sought a direction to the government to postpone the Class 10 public examinations, in view of the ongoing Covid-19 induced lockdown.

Turning down the plea, the court said that if the exams are postponed, it would increase the stress of the students.

Tamilnadu School Education Department recently announced the postponement of the SSLC board exams, following representations from various quarters in view of the Covid-19 situation.

The exams which were scheduled to begin on 1 June have now been pushed to 15 June. The education department said that the exams will go on till 25 June.

According to the new schedule, Language, English, Mathematics, Optional Language, Science, Social Science and Vocational exams will be held on 15,17,19,20,22,24 and 25 June, respectively.