Kerala elephant tragedy: Cine stars demand strict action against animal cruelty

Mumbai: Bollywood celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor, Randeep Hooda demanded strict action against animal cruelty after the killing of a pregnant wild elephant in Kerala led to widespread condemnation.

The pregnant pachyderm in Silent Valley Forest had fallen victim to an act of human cruelty on May 27 after a pineapple filled with powerful crackers offered by a man exploded in her mouth when she chomped on it.

Tagging a news report of the brutal incident, Anushka wrote, “This is why we need harsher LAWS against animal cruelty!!”

“How? How can something like this happen? Do people not have hearts? My heart has shattered and broken… The perpetrators need to be punished in the STRICTEST way. @PetaIndia @CMOKerala,” Shraddha wrote on Twitter.

Sharing a petition by PETA India, the actor further said, “We need stricter laws against animal cruelty. It’s HIGH time. Please sign this petition.”

John Abraham shared a news report on Instagram and captioned it: “Shame on us. Ashamed to be human.”

Actor Athiya Shetty too demanded strict action.

“This is absolute barbaric. HOW can anyone have the heart to do this? absolutely disgusting, I hope action is taken. @PetaIndia,” she wrote on Twitter.

Randeep Hooda asked the concerned authorities to take appropriate action.

“An act most #inhumane to will fully feed a pineapple full of fire crackers to friendly wild pregnant #Elephant is just unacceptable…strict action should be taken against the culprits sir,” Randeep wrote.

He tagged Kerala Chief Minister, the official handle of Kerala CMO, Prakash Javdekar, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and National Tiger Conservation Authority in his post.

Pranita Subhash, who will next be seen in Priyadarshan”s “Hungama 2”, tweeted, “What happened to humanity #Elephant.”