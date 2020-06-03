Royapuram crosses 3,000 covid-19 cases, over 2,000 in Tondiarpet

Chennai: Aggressive testing for coronavirus in the city is showing its results as Chennai has recorded 16,585 cases of Covid-19 and an impressive recovery rate since 24 March.

A press release from the Greater Chennai City Corporation today shows an area-wise break up of Covid-19 figures.

The congested neighbourhood of Royapuram has the highest number of people with the viral infection. There are 3,060 persons with the infection.

Leading in the second is another red zone area, Tondiarpet which has recorded 2,007 patients.

The numbers in Kodambakkam has shot up, and stands at 1921 cases and Teynampet, a containment zone since March, has 1871 positive cases.

Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar, continued to be on red zone with 1,711 cases. In Anna Nagar, 1,411 persons have tested positive for the viral infection.

There are a total of 559 patients in Thiruvottiyur, 619 cases in Ambattur, 910 Covid positive persons in Valsaravakkam and Adyar has 949 cases.

The release said, there are 228 infected patients in Manali, 400 in Madharavam, 243 in Alandur and 278 in Perungudi and 279 Covid-19 patients in Shollinganallur.