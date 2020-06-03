Uber resumes airport services in Chennai

Chennai: Uber restarted its airport transportation service in Chennai following resumption of domestic air travel.

Riders will now be able to access UberGo, Uber Premier and Uber XL services for safe, reliable and convenient airport travel needs, as permitted by government guidelines, a company release said.

Ratul Ghosh, Head Ridesharing, East and South India, Uber, said. “We are pleased to resume services for airport travel in several cities across India.”

“This will bring back earning opportunities for our drivers and we will constantly work with airport authorities to continue to ensure the highest possible hygiene and safety standards for our drivers and riders”, he said.