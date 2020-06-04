Man U is the best club, says Fernandes

London: Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes believes Manchester United remains the best club in the country despite them failing to perform consistently in recent years.

Since Alex Ferguson’s retirement, United have failed to win a single league trophy with their 20th top-flight title coming in 2013. In the current campaign, they are 37 points behind league leaders Liverpool.

Fernandes, who joined Manchester United in the January transfer window, said his club remains one of the biggest clubs in the world.

My vision of coming to Manchester is I’m in one of the best clubs in the world, for sure. For me, the best club in England. My idea for the next years is doing better than I did now, Fernandes said in a video uploaded on Instagram account of ‘Talent Ain’t Enough’.

Fernandes got off to a great start at Old Trafford since his move from Sporting Lisbon and he has scored three goals and provided four assists in nine appearances.

But he feels that he will have to up his game further as opposition players will start to decode his game and try to stop him in his path.

For me, nine games (for United), it’s not good enough because now it’s the most difficult part. The players start to recognise your game, how you move, how you pass, how you shoot. Things become difficult now, the Portuguese said.

‘Now I need to improve more and work more, and understand more the teams who I play against because they will understand me better and I need to be prepared to understand the difficulties they can have.’