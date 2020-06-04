Prithviraj tests negative

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and his Aadujeevatham team returned to Kerala after being stuck in Jordan for almost two months. The actor was on an institutional quarantine for seven days and is currently staying at a hotel in Kochi.

On Wednesday (June 3), the actor took to social media to reveal that he has tested negative for novel coronavirus. The actor shared the lab reports of his test and wrote, ‘Did a Covid-19 test and the results are negative. Will still be completing quarantine before returning home. Stay safe and take care all (sic)’.