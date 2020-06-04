Ram Mahindra’s short film Manam makes waves

Manam is a short-film which was recently released recently. It is directed by Ram Mahindra, who formerly worked as an assistant director to Mani Ratnam. The movie received a very positive response from the audience and critics, and has garnered nearly three lakh views.

Asked about his interest in cinema, Ram Mahindra, says, ‘The interest was sown way back when I was a school kid. I learnt that one of my neighbours had graduated from a cinema institute and joined as an assistant director to K Balachandar sir’.

Manam carried a strong message and thankfully everyone including prominent film personalities have appreciated my work, he adds.

Asked what next, Ram Mahindra says, ‘ My Bollywood venture will begin soon’.