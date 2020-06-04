TN sets new record with 1,384 Covid cases, 1,072 in Chennai

Chennai: Covid-19 graph is on a constant rise in Tamilnadu, as the State today reported 1,384 new infections in the last 24 hours. This is a new high ever since the State started witnessing coronavirus cases.

Out of the 1,384 new cases, 1,072 are from the capital city of Chennai alone. While the total number of infections in Tamilnadu has touched 27,256 today, Chennai alone stood responsible for 18,693, which is a cause of concern for healthcare managers.

For the fifth consecutive day, the figures crossed the 1,000 mark in Tamilnadu. The State witnessed 12 deaths today, taking the total toll to 220. On the other hand, 585 persons were discharged after recovery from various hospitals today, the State Health department said in its daily bulletin.

Earlier today, the Tamilnadu branch of Indian Medical Association announced the treatment fee of coronavirus patients at private hospitals. The body has said Rs 2,31,820 as fee for treatment of patient with mild symptoms for 10 days.

Similarly for treatment of patients with severe symptoms the amount has been fixed as Rs 4,31,311 for 17 days. Sources said that fee covered hospital charges, pharmacy, consumables and investigation. This fees is excluding of consulting charges and other expenses.

The Health Department decided to come up with a price cap for COVID-19 treatment at private hospitals following complaints that they were collecting exorbitant charges from patients.