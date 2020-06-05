5 challenging areas in Chennai for Covid-19 managers

Chennai: Royapuram, Tondiarpet, Teynampet, Kodambakkam and Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar continue to be the leading districts with high numbers of Coronavirus cases.

These areas have thrown a big challenge to health officials, with Royapuram leading with 3,388 cases.

Data from the Greater Chennai City Corporation show an area-wise break up of Covid-19 figures and Manali stands as the area with least number of Coronavirus cases at 259 patients.

Tondiarpet in North Chennai has 2,261 persons with the viral infection. Teynampet, another hotspot has 2,136 cases. Kodambakkam, a red zone area has 2,123 cases.

Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar, which is a containment zone, has hit a mark of 1,855 cases. In Anna Nagar, 1,660 had tested positive for the viral infection.

Upscale neighbourhood of Adyar has 1,042 cases of Covid-19. There are a total of 670 patients in Thiruvottiyur, 684 cases in Ambattur and 975 Covid positive persons in Valsaravakkam.

There are 490 patients in Madharavam, 289 in Alandur and 334 in Perungudi and 339 in Shollinganallur.