CM, Vijayabaskar enquire Anbahzagan’s health condition

Chennai: Tamilnadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today spoke to top officials of a hospital where DMK MLA J Anbazhagan is getting treatment for Covid-19.

He enquired the health condition of the legislator and assured all support from the government, sources said. Palaniswami also tweeted wishing Anbazhagan speedy recovery.

Later, Health Minister Dr C Vijayabaskar visited the hospital at Chrompet and spoke to the team of doctors treating Anbazhagan.

Meanwhile, sources said there is improvement in the health of the DMK leader. Anbazhagan (61) continues to be on ventilator support, days after he tested positive for Covid-19.

He is the first elected representative in Tamilnadu to test positive for the

Covid-19 pandemic. Son of former DMK MLA Jayaraman, Anbazhagan, who is also the South Chennai District Secretary of the party, was elected to the State Assembly from Chepauk constituency in the 2016 elections.

Earlier, he was first elected to the Assembly from the T.Nagar seat in the

2001 elections and later from Chepauk in 2011 and 2016.