Manushi Chillar to inspire women on holistic fitness

Actress, fitness enthusiast and former Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar has joined with adidas in #HOMETEAMHERO Challenge to inspire more people to stay physically and mentally fit during these Covid-19 times.

Announced as a brand ambassador, Manushi will be front-running adidas’ mission to inspire more women to embrace fitness, whilst creating a positive social impact through the power of sport.

Joining a team of ambassadors including Ranveer Singh, Rohit Sharma, Hima Das, and over 20 other top athletes and youth icons who are redefining India’s sporting and fitness culture, Manushi said, ‘Our aim together is to use the platform of sport to inspire people and drive positive change, whether it is to inspire women, drive sustainability, or encourage kids to take up sport.’

Commenting on her fitness routine, Manushi said, ‘My fitness regime is holistic – focused on a balanced lifestyle, sleep, food, thoughts, plays an important role because fitness and health are not just about physical well-being but your mental, emotional and physiological well-being as well.’